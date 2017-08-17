THIS IS SATISFYING

Audi Driver Throws Trash On The Ground, Cyclist Throws It Right Back At Him

​Just because you're driving a fancy sports car doesn't mean you get to throw your trash on the ground:

 


This Aussie cyclist carries on the proud tradition of litter vigilantes on two wheels, an art form pioneered by this mysterious Russian biker:

 



What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SNACKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

These Protein Bars Are Magic

66 diggs rxbar.com
RXBAR is a whole food protein bar made with a handful of clean, all-real ingredients. No gluten, no dairy and no added sugar. The best part? It actually tastes good. Check them out now and get 12 for $20.
THE RETURN OF ALKALINE

9 diggs Wired
As tech luminary Bill Joy explains it, Ionic's innovations combine the advantages of the familiar alkaline batteries we buy at the drugstore (cheap, safe, and reliable) with those of the more expensive, fire-prone lithium batteries in our computers and phones (powerful, rechargeable, and more earth-friendly).