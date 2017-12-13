SO BAD IT'S... NOPE, STILL BAD

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Gives A Comically Terrible Answer To Simple Question About Sexual Harassment

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, like many ​people in positions of power these days, is facing questions about what he's doing to combat and prevent sexual harassment. However, he seems to have missed the memo about how one should respond to these questions, because this response to a reporter is... quite something: 

 

The most uncomfortable moment? Cuomo telling New York State Public Radio's Karen DeWitt that she was "doing a disservice to women" by asking questions about sexual harassment policies. 

Cuomo is now trying to clean up the mess:

 


[Via New York NOW]

