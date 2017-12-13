New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Gives A Comically Terrible Answer To Simple Question About Sexual Harassment

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, like many ​people in positions of power these days, is facing questions about what he's doing to combat and prevent sexual harassment. However, he seems to have missed the memo about how one should respond to these questions, because this response to a reporter is... quite something:

The governor's exchange with @kdewitt7 on possible changes to the state's sexual harrassment policy in light of the surge in national stories on the issue, along with ex-aide Sam Hoyt. pic.twitter.com/pOJATOohRr — New York NOW (@NYNOW_PBS) December 13, 2017

The most uncomfortable moment? Cuomo telling New York State Public Radio's Karen DeWitt that she was "doing a disservice to women" by asking questions about sexual harassment policies.

Cuomo is now trying to clean up the mess:

Cuomo on conf call with reporters just now: "To say that it's only a situation of government abuse to me minimizes the problem. to me it's worse than that. That's what I meant to communicate to the question." https://t.co/9YG7965Vqw — Matthew Hamilton (@matt_hamilton10) December 13, 2017





[Via New York NOW]