We Could Listen To This Man Rap About Vegetables Forever

Last weekend, a hip-hop phenomenon took over the internet and captured hearts with his smooth voice and clever rhymes.

Of course, we're talking about Macka B, the cucumba guy. Here's the original video:





But don't be fooled. The Jamaican rapper can lay down bars about things besides cucumbers.

Like, for example, berries:





And okra:

Okra - (ladies pay attention) & helps with Diabetes pic.twitter.com/DHVbuFgYBm — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@IAMJevvinxhy) March 11, 2017





And herbal teas:

Herbal Teas ☕️ (Nettle, Fennel, Echinacea, Camomile, Thyme, Moringa, Ginger, mint, Sage, lemon balm 🍋 & cerasee) pic.twitter.com/2RguW9mxfx — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@IAMJevvinxhy) March 11, 2017





And the queen of the greens, callaloo:





And finally, after all those health fruits and vegetables, here's a little treat — the cucumba song laid over Drake's new hit "Passionfruit":

If anyone tryna hear The Cucumber Song over the Passionfruit beat pic.twitter.com/cRvgIVTNKp — Zack (@TheZackWalters) March 22, 2017

