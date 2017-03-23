We Could Listen To This Man Rap About Vegetables Forever

Last weekend, a hip-hop phenomenon took over the internet and captured hearts with his smooth voice and clever rhymes.
Of course, we're talking about Macka B, the cucumba guy. Here's the original video:
But don't be fooled. The Jamaican rapper can lay down bars about things besides cucumbers.
Like, for example, berries:
And okra:
And herbal teas:
And the queen of the greens, callaloo:
And finally, after all those health fruits and vegetables, here's a little treat — the cucumba song laid over Drake's new hit "Passionfruit":
[Zack]