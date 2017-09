​Is this the best soccer goal of 2017? There are still a few months left, but it has to be a top contender:

Quando alguém te disser que não gosta de futebol, mostre esse vídeo! pic.twitter.com/WXVpZvOckU — Gabriel Carneiro (@gabe_carneiro) September 21, 2017

Journalist Gabriel Carneiro shot the video in the stadium during a match between Argentina's Racing Club and Brazil's Corinthians.

[Via Gabriel Carneiro]