Matthew Murray was cruising through the ​Santa Monica Mountains when he hit a gravel patch and veered off the road. Unfortunately, "off the road" meant "over a 250-foot drop." Murray's GoPro captured the whole thing:

Murray managed to crawl out of the ravine with several broken bones, and will be recovering for the next few months.

He's decided to give up biking in the aftermath of the crash.

[Via Sploid]