When Mark went under the knife for a procedure on his leg (which sounds like it might have been pretty serious) he woke up in between stages and his dad started rolling the camera. Then Mark said some funny things in an amazing country twang:





The way he shouts out Oak Hill Academy's varsity basketball team toward the end of the video makes us think he's from Virginia, but for all we know he's just playing a character thanks to that serious dose of whatever he's on.

[Via Reddit]