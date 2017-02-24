Could Barack Obama Actually Run For President Of France?

A French petition asking Barack Obama to enter France's presidential race has captured the attention of the media. It will never happen, of course, but the petitioners are using the stunt as a way to send a message about France's drift towards Marine Le Pen's far right politics:

​Because a time when France is about to vote massively for the extreme right, we can still give a lesson of democracy to the planet by electing a French President, a foreigner.

[Obama17]





But quite apart from the question of "will he run?" is the question of "could he even run?" And the answer is... no. France's requirements for presidential candidates are somewhat less stringent than the US's (18-year-olds can run in France, as opposed to 35 being the youngest age in the US), but they still require that their candidates be citizens.

So unless Obama has a plan to get himself French citizenship in the next few weeks (the process takes years), Obama17 and France are out of luck.

But weirdly enough, there is a recent former US president that could have run for president in France, up until 2006 at least. Thanks to a strange quirk in French law, Bill Clinton could easily gain citizenship due to his being born in Arkansas — which used to be part of French Louisiana.

This legal quirk was brought up by another "draft a US president" movement in France — in 2001, when Patrick Weil wrote to the New York Times asking Clinton to run for president in France:

Under Section 5 of Article 21-19 of the French civil code, citizens of states or territories over which France has ever exercised sovereignty or extended a mandate or protectorate may apply immediately for naturalization, without the normal five-year residency requirement... Of course, to become a citizen, you must fulfill a few legal requirements. You will need an official residence in France. (Paris is probably less expensive than Chappaqua.) And you will need to speak French. (Pas de probleme: Political French is filled with words that are familiar to you. ''Election.'' ''Globalisation.'' ''Recession.'') But you will be happy to know that France will not require you to renounce your American citizenship.

[New York Times]





But Clinton's chance was short-lived — a few years after the legal quirk was made famous by the Times article, France abolished it:

Unfortunately for Clinton, and his fellow Louisiana territory residents, Section 5 has been been abrogé and doesn’t appear in the current version of the code. According to a footnote in a 2004 New York Review of Books article, "After Weil’s article made this provision of the French nationality law notorious, the French parliament abolished it in on July 24, 2006."

[Foreign Policy]





Sorry, France: no former American presidents for you.