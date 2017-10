Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker announced in September that he will be retiring from the Senate in 2018, and since then he and President Trump have engaged in a deepening feud. This morning, Trump lashed out at Corker on Twitter:

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

CNN's Manu Raju caught up with Corker after Trump's tweets, and Corker did not mince words about the president:

Corker just now: "The President has great difficulty with the truth on many issues." https://t.co/GnPoByj9IL — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 24, 2017





​[CNN]