'YOU LOOK LIKE YOU COULD USE A BONE'

Don't let your eyes deceive you — there are not two good boys in this video, there is only one *very, very* good boy.

I don't think any of you understand just how pure corgis are.



He keeps trying to share that bone with his reflection in our closet mirrors. pic.twitter.com/8d8DyKcL0y — Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) September 8, 2017





This is a marked change from the last corgi video that captured out hearts, which was this extremely non-violent fight between a dog and a chicken:

A Corgi And Chicken Square Off In The Least Brutal Fight You'll Ever See Share http://content.jwplatform.com/previews/QyupoW3f-coeAxn20 <iframe src="//content.jwplatform.com/players/QyupoW3f-coeAxn20.html" width="320" height="260" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe> Share 00:00 01:09 01:09 01:09 Auto

720p

406p

270p

180p