A Day In The Life Of A New York Backpack Corgi

​A while back the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), upstate rulers of all things New York City subway-related, put a rule into effect banning dogs from the subway unless they could fit inside a bag — which New Yorkers adapted to rather quickly and hilariously.

Reddit user kittytime is one of countless New Yorkers who've taken to "doggie bag" trips on the subway with poise. His dog, Maxine, is a particularly fluffy corgi who rides on his back in a backpack. The amount of attention Maxine receives is, well, just see for yourself:

For more of Maxine's adventures, you can find her on Instagram as @madmax_fluffyroad.