6 Cool-Kid Sneakers That Aren’t A Dirty Pair Of Vans

You don’t have to be a sneakerhead to think sneakers are the greatest footwear genre and to thank the universe every day that it’s now socially acceptable to wear them whenever you want. Okay, so maybe you are a sneakerhead.

To further enable your obsession, here are six of our very favorite sneakers so you can finally retire that pair of Vans that're definitely starting to smell. ​

Baabuk’s handmade shoes are the perfect year-round wool sneaker. Each pair is crafted from a single piece of felted wool, meaning no seams and year-round temperature regulation for the ultimate in sockless comfort. We imagine it's what your feet would feel like if they were being swaddled by a supportive cloud.



These sneaks are chock-full of cutting edge materials like Ariaprene synthetic uppers and their signature Float-Lite outsole tech. And, since they’re made by Tevas (yes, that Tevas), you know they’re comfy and ready for any trail.

The NMD R1 'OG' sneakers from Adidas were one of the most popular sneakers last year. And when you see them in the wild? Shit damn they look good. (Also shit damn they're pricey.)

You know who you are and you know what you like: Steely Dan, Yelp reviews, and beige sneakers that’ll offset your short-sleeve tropical print button down perfectly.

As in, when the weather’s so hot that you’d rather not be wearing anything at all, these very comfortable, very breathable shoes make sure that your feet are feeling fresh.





Once you buy this shoe, you’re probably going to wear it everyday. This mid-cut design from SeaVees is a new type of slip on that captures quintessential surf style —modern, simple and comfortable, dude.

