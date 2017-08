​All credit to baseball writer Ben Diamond, who pulled this amazing moment from today's game between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees. Between plays, the camera operator trained their focus on this man carrying way, way too much food. The game's announcers had a field day:

This is the best call of 2017. "The humanity!" cries Michael Kay pic.twitter.com/6Ou7r4UWqX — Ben Diamond (@_BenDiamond) August 30, 2017

Diamond is right. This is the best call of 2017 so far — and we're betting nobody will top Kay's concern for that plate of cookies any time soon.





