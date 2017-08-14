Watch Protestors In Durham, North Carolina Pull Down A Confederate Statue

Days after the white nationalist rally held in support of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville ended in a violent attack on counter-protestors, protestors in Durham, North Carolina toppled a confederate statue:

The statue was erected in front of Durham's old courthouse nearly 6 decades after the end of the Civil War, and is engraved with "The Confederate States of America" and "In Memory Of 'The Boys Who Wore The Gray'."

In the aftermath of Charlottesville, politicians in Kentucky, Maryland and elsewhere have started to call for confederate statues to be removed quickly.

[Derrick Lewis]