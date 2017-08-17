Does Charlottesville Mark A Turning Point For Confederate Monuments In America?

​The violent white white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday has thrust the issue of Confederate monuments into the national spotlight. The white nationalist groups who marched at the Unite The Right rally were ostensibly there to protest a plan by the Charlottesville city council to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park (formerly Lee Park). In the days since the Charlottesville rally, protestors in Durham tore down a statue called the Confederate Soldiers Monument (leading to four arrests so far), North Carolina's governor announced a plan to remove other Confederate monuments across the state, and the city of Baltimore took down four Confederate statues in an overnight operation fast-tracked by the mayor.

Is this a turning point for monuments glorifying the Confederacy? Here's what we know about how many Confederate monuments there are across the country, when they were erected and where municipal and state officials stand on taking them down.

There Were At Least 1,500 Confederate Symbols Across The Country As Of Last Year

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a civil rights nonprofit, published a report on "public symbols of the Confederacy" in April 2016. The report was commissioned in response to the removal of some Confederate symbols in the wake of Dylann Roof's massacre of black churchgoers in Charleston in June 2015, and it identified 1,503 monuments and other symbols nationwide:

718 monuments and statues, nearly 300 of which are in Georgia, Virginia or North Carolina;

109 public schools named for Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis or other Confederate icons;

80 counties and cities named for Confederates;

9 official Confederate holidays in six states; and

10 U.S. military bases named for Confederates.

The SPLC assembled a map of Confederate symbols across the country. As you can see, they're heavily clustered but not confined to the South.





Most Confederate Monuments Were Erected Decades After The Civil War Ended

The SPLC put together a timeline of when Confederate symbols were erected or dedicated. (Click here for a larger version of the timeline.)

As you can see, most of them came into existence between 1900 and 1920, with another, smaller wave of Confederate glorification in the 1950s and 1960s. The Atlantic's David A. Graham puts those waves into context:



A timeline of the genesis of the Confederate sites shows two notable spikes. One comes around the turn of the 20th century, just after Plessy v. Ferguson, and just as many Southern states were establishing repressive race laws. The second runs from the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s—the peak of the civil-rights movement. In other words, the erection of Confederate monuments has been a way to perform cultural resistance to black equality.



[The Atlantic]





Mother Jones' Kevin Drum explains why this matters.

No one should think that these statues were meant to be somber postbellum reminders of a brutal war. They were built much later, and most of them were explicitly created to accompany organized and violent efforts to subdue blacks and maintain white supremacy in the South. I wouldn't be surprised if even a lot of Southerners don't really understand this, but they should learn. There's a reason blacks consider these statues to be symbols of bigotry and terror. It's because they are.



[Mother Jones]

Many Confederate Statues Are Cheap, Mass-Produced Tributes To Antebellum Life

Fascinatingly, researchers have found that many Confederate statues — including the one taken down in Durham on Monday — were "purchased for a price between $1,500 to $3,000 directly from a commercial monument-making firm such as McNeel Marble Company in Marietta, Georgia," as Jezebel reported this week.

If the Durham monument looks familiar to anyone raised in the South, it's likely because it is. The statute removed in Durham on Monday night was made by McNeel and an almost identical statue, also constructed by McNeel, stands in nearby Lenoir County, North Carolina. McNeel and Muldoon, as well as numerous other monument companies, marketed the standing soldier (or the "parade-rest soldier," as it was described) to UDC [United Daughters of the Confederacy] chapters across America, offering them a cheap, idealized, and ready-made manifestation of the very mythos that the UDC was seeking to simultaneously preserve and spread. In fact, the Durham monument bears a striking resemblance to the Confederate monument that was removed from downtown Gainesville, Florida on Monday night. Like its Durham cousin, the Gainesville sculpture was commissioned by the UDC and unveiled in 1904 to celebrate Robert E. Lee’s birthday.

[Jezebel]

Mayors, Governors And Other Officials Have Announced Plans To Look Into Removing Confederate Symbols

The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky was among the first elected officials to announce a new initiative to remove Confederate statues after Charlottesville.

On Tuesday, Lexington's city council voted unanimously to move to remove the statues.

Meanwhile, the president of the city council of Jacksonville, Florida proposed removing Confederate statues from public property on Monday.

Council President Anna Lopez Brosche wants to inventory all Confederate monuments, markers and memorials so they can be moved off public property and into museums or other settings, where they can be "historically contextualized."



[The Florida Times Union]

On Wednesday, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia announced that a commission created in June will look into removing Confederate symbols from Monument Avenue, a major street that features statues of Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and J.E.B. Stuart. (Stoney previously said that he favored adding context to the statues.)

Effective immediately, Monument Avenue Commission will include examination of removal and/or relocation of some or all confederate statues — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) August 16, 2017

Also on Wednesday, the mayor of New York City announced a review of "symbols of hate on city property." (There aren't many Confederate symbols in New York, but there are a couple of streets named after Confederate generals on an army base in Brooklyn.)

After the violent events in Charlottesville, New York City will conduct a 90-day review of all symbols of hate on city property. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2017

Wednesday evening, Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe released a statement encouraging "Virginia's localities and the General Assembly — which are vested with the legal authority — to take down these monuments and relocate them to museums or more appropriate settings."

Below is the Governor's statement on the future of Confederate monuments in Virginia: pic.twitter.com/N9XHObgGX3 — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 16, 2017

The New York Times is keeping an updated list of removals and proposed removals of Confederate monuments in cities around the country.