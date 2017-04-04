All The Best Stuff From Conan's Special Trip To Mexico

Conan O'Brien and his team traveled to Mexico for his latest special, where he raised money for Trump's wall, became a luchador, had a walk-on role on a telenovela and even interviewed Mexico's former President Vicente Fox.

The special's cold open kicked off with Conan struggling with Mexican security to get across the border.





Treating it like a corporate fundraiser, offering tote bags and other wares, Conan walked the streets of Mexico asking for border wall donations. People were as receptive to the idea as you'd expect.





Donning full spandex, Conan trained to become a full-fledged Luchador taking the pseudonym "El Pollo Loco."





Conan's agents were clearly working overtime, securing him the coveted walk-on role of "cheese merchant" on the Mexican telenovela Mi Adorable Maldición.





If you're going to visit Mexico, you gotta play a little fùtbol, preferably with professional player Giovani Dos Santos.





Rogue One star Diego Luna sat down with Conan as his first interviewee. The two talked about Conan's seductive ginger energy and took shots of mezcal.







Conan even got former President of Mexico Vicente Fox to make an appearance — who used colorful language to tear down anti-Mexican foreign policy coming from the United States.







