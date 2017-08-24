Your Complete Guide To Mastering Social Media Marketing

Whether you like it or not, social media sells. And if you want to sell too, you better learn how to it all works. The best way to learn effective social media marketing? Interview a 7th grader. The second best way is this Social Media Management Pro Bundle. It includes six different courses, all diving into different the topics below:

1. How You Can Be A Freelance Social Media Manager

This Become A Freelance Social Media Manager course shows you how to create proposals, develop strategies, price your freelance services adequately, pick the right tools and more.

2. Generate Business Leads From Twitter

Savvy digital marketers know a whole wealth of business opportunities exist on Twitter, but the question is, how to access them? With The Complete Twitter Marketing Bootcamp 2017 course, you'll learn how to grow your followers and develop engaging relationships with them, turning them into loyal, buying customers.

3. Take Advantage Of Instagram

More than just a place to put your sunset pics, Instagram is the fastest-growing commerce platform. With The Complete Instagram Marketing 2017 Training, you'll learn how to attract targeted followers and generate lucrative email leads.

4. Create Powerful Facebook Ads

Facebook ads can be an incredible tool. They can also be ineffective and a financial drain. With The Complete Facebook Ads 2017 Training course, you'll learn how to develop a solid Facebook marketing and advertising strategy and get the hands-on practice you need to learn to make them successful.

5. Increase Website Traffic Through Blogging

You can generate traffic for your website without advertising? People are still blogging?? We know, mind = blown. You can still rely on a classic content strategy to engage an audience, and with this Blogging For Business: 3x Traffic Without Ads course, you'll learn strategies for valuable content curation and analytics techniques to keep readers coming back.

6. Grow Your Email List

The email list is king when you're a digital marketer. And if you're not constantly rebuilding it, you won't get anywhere. This Email List Building: 4 Systems To Grow Your List course shows you how to use four different systems so you continue to build on what you already have.

Learn invaluable digital marketing techniques: buy the bundle here for $34, or 96% off the original price.​





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

