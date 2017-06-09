How Major Newspapers Covered The Comey Hearing This Morning

'THOSE WERE LIES, PLAIN AND SIMPLE'

On Thursday, former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate in one of the most closely-watched congressional hearings in decades. Here's how major publications covered Comey's hearing on their front pages and covers.

The New York Times

Friday June 9, 2017 pic.twitter.com/eJBszfnUSs — Tweet The Times (@nyt_front_page) June 9, 2017

The Washington Post

And the front page of the @washingtonpost —> pic.twitter.com/6yHvgcarYQ — Aaron Booth (@ActorAaronBooth) June 9, 2017

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times front page tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sICShVl8VT — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 8, 2017

USA Today

The Wall Street Journal

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journalhttps://t.co/5xQPDOUKJQ pic.twitter.com/mKeV91iX4m — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 9, 2017

New York Daily News

Here's our front page for tomorrow…

LIARhttps://t.co/pHDymxl0eN pic.twitter.com/qorEBsyeVv — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 8, 2017

Smaller Papers In Trump Strongholds

Quick check-in on some of the Trumpier states this morning > pic.twitter.com/vY2vJLK4kD — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) June 9, 2017



