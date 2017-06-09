'THOSE WERE LIES, PLAIN AND SIMPLE'

How Major Newspapers Covered The Comey Hearing This Morning

On Thursday, former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate in one of the most closely-watched congressional hearings in decades. Here's how major publications covered Comey's hearing on their front pages and covers.

The New York Times

 

The Washington Post

 

Los Angeles Times

 

USA Today

 

The Wall Street Journal

 

New York Daily News

 

Smaller Papers In Trump Strongholds

 


