How Major Newspapers Covered The Comey Hearing This Morning

On Thursday, former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate in one of the most closely-watched congressional hearings in decades. Here's how major publications covered Comey's hearing on their front pages and covers.
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Los Angeles Times
USA Today
The Wall Street Journal
New York Daily News
Smaller Papers In Trump Strongholds
Related Stories
SO... WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
The Best Analysis Of What James Comey's Testimony Will Really Mean
'I WAS HONESTLY CONCERNED HE MIGHT LIE'