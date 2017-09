At a time when college loans have become a crippling issue for the finances of students across the US, it's nice to see that there are still some colleges that have a good track record for lifting students from low-income families from poverty.

And as you might have expected, the colleges that have the greatest effects on boosting economic mobility definitely aren't Ivy League schools like Harvard or Princeton, so it's nice to see them get some recognition here from this Vox video.







[Vox]