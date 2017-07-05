Why The Conservative Internet Is Accusing CNN Of Blackmail

​Right-wing social media users are peppering the internet with posts containing the hashtag #CNNBlackmail after CNN's KFILE, Andrew Kaczynski, posted a controversial article claiming that CNN has identified the person responsible for making a meme that President Trump tweeted over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.



On Tuesday, CNN Published An Article Tying Reddit User HanAssholeSolo To The Meme

KFILE claimed to have found the original poster of a gif that was later turned into a video that President Trump posted on his Twitter account:

Reddit user "HanA**holeSolo" first shared the GIF last Wednesday of Trump pummeling a wrestler with CNN's logo imposed on his face. CNN could find no earlier instance of the GIF.

[CNN]

Social Media Users Quickly Found More Memes Posted By The User, Many Of Which Were Racist And Anti-Semitic

One of HanAssholeSolo's other memes put Jewish stars next to employees of CNN:

Here's another meme from the guy Trump tweeted, this one showing CNN personalities with Jewish stars. pic.twitter.com/BJoJ751eMQ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 2, 2017

Donald Trump has taken a video from a Reddit user who also posted this pic.twitter.com/lWZhutiCHi — Tom Embury-Dennis (@TomEmburyD) July 2, 2017

He Posted An Apology After CNN Identified Him And Tried To Make Contact

Using Facebook search with "key biographical details," KFILE claims to have identified HanAssholeSolo. After attempting to contact him, HanAssholeSolo posted a lengthy (now deleted) apology.

First of all, I would like to apologize to the members of the reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened," he wrote. "I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life. I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life, I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts. I would never support any kind of violence or actions against others simply for what they believe in, their religion, or the lifestyle they choose to have. Nor would I carry out any violence against anyone based upon that or support anyone who did.



[CNN]

In The Article, KFILE Seems To Put Moral Conditions On The Choice To Keep HanAssholeSolo's Identity Secret

KFILE explains that he will not reveal the user's identity because he showed remorse, but adds a caveat:

CNN is not publishing "HanA**holeSolo's" name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. ... CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.



[CNN]

Many On The Right Are Calling KFILE's Contingency A Form Of Blackmail

Twitter users have quickly spread the hashtag #CNNBlackmail:

Should we hold a protest of #CNNBlackMail outside of Jeff Zucker's house? @CNNPR — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 5, 2017

Donald's happy day #CNNBlackMail

Keep the tweets coming 😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/CJmkEFQsHO — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 5, 2017

A multi-billion dollar TV network blackmailing a private citizen into not making funny videos about it is not journalism, CNN. #CNNBlackmail — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

After The Backlash, KFILE Tweeted That His Words Are Being Misinterpreted

KFILE says that the portion where he notes CNN's right to reveal the user's identity was simply meant to convey that there was no agreement between CNN and HanAssholeSolo about his identity.

This line is being misinterpreted. It was intended only to mean we made no agreement w/the man about his identity. https://t.co/9FL6EvTikx — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Now, Some Twitter Users Are Claiming To Have Determined That HanAssholeSolo Is Only Fifteen

Adding fuel to the fire, conservative Twitter users including Donald Trump Jr. are claiming that HanAssholeSolo is only 15 years old. KFILE says that HanAssholeSolo is a middle-aged man.

Need to point out again HanAssholeSolo is a middle aged man. People claiming he's 15 are wrong. Some are intentionally spreading this. — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Again. HanAssholeSolo is not 15 or anywhere close to it. This is POTUS' son spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/AB98NLn7nc — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Update: CNN has issued the following statement:

CNN statement on the HanAssholeSolo story pic.twitter.com/mf2tilu9UB — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) July 5, 2017







