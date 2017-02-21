Speedrunners Race To Get Banned From 'Club Penguin' In Record Time

If you have a fast internet connection and are good at typing the letters f, u, c and k, the speedrunning community has a fun new challenge for you.

​This weekend, YouTuber ButtonWalls posted a speedrun to getting banned from the children's online game Club Penguin. It took ButtonWalls 1 minute and 54 seconds. That video currently has more than 600,000 views, and counting.







But how fast is 1 minute and 54 seconds? Apparently not very, because a whole bunch of potty-mouthed Club Penguin-ers are lining up to best that time.

Here's Andi at 1:35.





And JacksonRoberts doing it in 1:23.





CamelogicalBHOP did it 1:08.









Finally, Morex takes things under a minute: 58.14 seconds.





And SkillozGaming set the world record for getting banned from Club Penguin without using bookmarks with a time of 48.333 seconds. The description on the video simply reads, "sub 45 possible."





And just for fun, SkillozGaming did it with bookmarks at the blindingly fast time of 39.267 seconds.





If you think you can do better, sign up for Club Penguin and post your best time to speedrun.com. Godspeed.





