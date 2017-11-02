Maybe You Shouldn't Trust The Cloud, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Why you should maybe not trust Google Drive, how it easy it is to lose your bitcoin and there's a void in the Great Pyramid.

There's this favorite tweet of mine. In January of 2014, Ice-T tweeted his refusal to connect to the cloud. How weird and funny that Ice-T is mad online about cloud computing services, which is, clearly, the future.

Folks, Ice-T was right. On Tuesday, a Google Docs algorithm went wild and erroneously flagged a number of documents as in violation of their Terms of Service. Some of those documents were mine. One of which was an important feature I'd been editing for the better part of a month.

For the longest time, Google Docs seemed like the future. All you need to access it is a web browser. It automatically tracks versions. Commenting is nicer to look at. It's just way less of a pain in the ass compared to industry-standard Microsoft Word.

Now, I'm not so sure. I mean, yeah, I've passively consumed warnings about the inherent risks of relying on servers you don't own to store your stuff. On Tuesday it actually happened. Not because I was doing anything malicious, or I was a victim of an attack, but because of a dang bug. By pure dumb luck I was locked out of hours and hours of work.

Maybe, I, too, now refuse to connect to the fuckin' cloud.

It's 2017, so by the time you're reading this I'm sure at least four incredible things happened between me writing this (Thursday afternoon) and now (Friday morning). But right now, we're all kinda gobsmacked by the news that researchers found a previously-unknown cavity inside the Great Pyramid.

How wild is that? Thing sits on Earth for nearly five millennia. Only now do we find there's an actual hidden chamber inside. What's even more wild is that researchers aren't exactly sure what might be inside. They're calling it the "ScanPyramids Big Void." Which definitely means they're going to find a portal to a new universe. We're going to discover we're not actually originally from Earth. We're going to finally get off this rock.

It makes you want to believe almost anything is possible. If we can discover something new about the Great Pyramid, then maybe it's possible to discover something... new about ourselves.

It's a tale as old as time. Man buys bitcoin. Man sees bitcoin value skyrocket. Man realizes that storing $30,000 worth of magic internet money in an online server is maybe not such a hot idea. Man gets hot idea. Man stores bitcoin in a glorified thumb drive. Man forgets pin to thumb drive and gets locked out.

Mark Frauenfelder's tale of bitcoin lost for Wired comes with the requisite ups and downs. But it just goes to show that no matter how technology may change the nature of timeless concepts like money, it cannot change timeless concepts like forgetting your password.

Here's the thing about government. It's big, employs a lot of people and is largely inefficient. Some see this as dull inevitability. Others see incompetence and let their imaginations run wild.

Once such instance of this is in how the National Parks track missing persons. They don't. As Motherboard's Sarah Emerson finds, this lack of information has led some to inject their own explanations for why people go missing when the visit impossibly-large expanses of the American wilds. Like Bigfoot. They see institutional incompetence and instead conclude that they must be covering up Bigfoot abductions.

It sure sounds crazy! But as anyone who has managed to play through Firewatch knows, it's easy to jump to incredible conclusions when you don't have all the information.

