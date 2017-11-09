LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

Bill And Hillary Clinton Divided And Conquered Late Night Talk Shows Last Night

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

First up, President Bill Clinton joined Conan O'Brien at the Apollo in New York City to re-litigate the 2016 presidential election:

Meanwhile, over at "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Meyers' female writers told all the jokes he couldn't tell, and Hillary Rodham Clinton came on the show to join in:

Jon Stewart went on "Colbert" to invite the host to participate in his HBO special, "The Night of Too Many Stars" and to eat all of his pudding:

Finally, Samantha Bee, who we're pretty sure is a liberal, congratulated Virginia on its election Tuesday. Then, she lamented the lack of gun control in the US in the wake of the attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas:

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

