Bill And Hillary Clinton Divided And Conquered Late Night Talk Shows Last Night

First up, President Bill Clinton joined Conan O'Brien at the Apollo in New York City to re-litigate the 2016 presidential election:





Meanwhile, over at "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Meyers' female writers told all the jokes he couldn't tell, and Hillary Rodham Clinton came on the show to join in:





Jon Stewart went on "Colbert" to invite the host to participate in his HBO special, "The Night of Too Many Stars" and to eat all of his pudding:





Finally, Samantha Bee, who we're pretty sure is a liberal, congratulated Virginia on its election Tuesday. Then, she lamented the lack of gun control in the US in the wake of the attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas:





