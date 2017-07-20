'Clean Eating' Is A Scam, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Two-factor authentication isn't number 1, working from home is bad now and Airbnb is killing the mountain town.

Back in college, I knew a guy who insisted he had a gluten intolerance because he felt better when he stopped drinking beer, ignoring the fact that he almost certainly felt better because... he stopped drinking a lot of beer. In his righteous rant against the "clean eating" fad (you know, 100% organic, non-GMO, etc), Michael Ester cites a similar point from a nutritionist:

"Yes, clean eating will usually result in weight loss. But not for the reasons you think. If you lose weight it's because you stopped eating comfort food and started eating leaves."

More generally, Ester takes issue with the moralizing tone of clean eating gurus, which divides food into two groups: "Clean" foods (which usually only the wealthy have consistent access to) and "dirty" foods (which the poor are left to eat). And by deeming foods "dirty," we potentially shame people out of eating healthy "dirty" foods — as another expert Ester talks to notes, "If you're trying to get a kid to eat more bananas," he says, "you don't want kids to think they're eating 'dirty' bananas."

Over at Backchannel, Steven Levy takes a long, fascinating look at how a product that was basically dead is engineering a big comeback.

Google had a couple of options with Google Glass after it flopped on release back in 2012: they could kill the project; they could try to make the glasses not look super dorky; or they could try to pivot the project to a new market. Google chose the third option, and has been testing the the so-called Enterprise Edition for factory workers. Companies, unlike the consumer market in 2012, love it, and it may even end up being an alternative to automation — workers enhanced by technology, rather than replaced by it.

Whether you consider yourself a small talk master or completely incapable of communicating with a stranger, chances are that "What do you do?" is one of your go-to questions if you're from North America. It seems like a standard, inoffensive question, but elsewhere in the world, asking someone what their job is when you've just met them can be considered gauche.

In an interesting article over at Quartz, Lila MacLellan writes about how cultural differences manifest in small talk. In France, a general disdain for jobs (as opposed to America, where people often define themselves by their jobs) manifests as an unwillingness to discuss work with a new acquaintance.

Baltimore cops have been sporting body cameras in recent years, part of a push for transparency after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. But it seems some of them still don't quite know how they work. Case in point: a Baltimore cop recently planted drugs at a crime scene, then turned on his body camera. What he didn't realize is that the camera captures 30 seconds of video before it's activated.

