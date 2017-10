​Clark Little is a surf photographer and his Instagram is filled with some really great shots of waves and the thrill-seekers riding those waves. But Little's job isn't without its own thrills. Case in point, this video he grabbed of a big wave crashing over him and engulfing him in darkness:

🌊🎥 #cave #Shorebreak #shoots #clarklittle 🆑 A post shared by Clark Little (@clarklittle) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:18pm PST





[Clark Little, H/T Reddit]