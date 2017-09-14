Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Caught On Hot Mic Talking Trump: 'He Likes Us. He Likes Me Anyway.'

Democratic Senator and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer​ got caught on C-SPAN's hot mic Thursday morning jovially discussing the details of his meeting with President Trump last night, that appears to have resulted in a deal to save DACA.

Schumer can be heard saying "He likes us. He likes me, anyway," seemingly referring to the other Democratic leader in attendance at the dinner, Senator Nancy Pelosi.



Schumer went on to recount apparent details about the meeting, saying "Here's what I told him: I said, 'Mr. President, you're much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left. If you have to step just in one direction, you're boxed.' He gets that."

Schumer seemed to offer an optimistic take on the meeting, saying "oh it's gonna' work out, and it will make us more productive too."