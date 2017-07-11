Just The Good Stuff From FBI Director Nominee Chris Wray's Senate Testimony

President Trump's nominee for FBI Director, Chris Wray, is facing the ​Senate Judiciary Committee live Wednesday at 10AM. Wray must testify for the committee before they, and the entire Senate, vote on his approval.

Wray, a former federal prosecutor, was nominated by Trump after the scandalous firing of James Comey, who led the FBI since 2013, but who Trump fired after his cooperation with a movement to investigate the Trump campaign's connections to Russia.

This week Wray made headlines with a financial disclosure form that revealed millions in payments from high profile clients like Wells Fargo, Chevron, Chris Christie, and other clients of his private firm.

Updates