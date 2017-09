​Chris Evans hasn't been at home for a bit. Presumably, he's been off filming chunks of the two-parter "Avengers" movies with the rest of his Marvel compatriots. While it'll sure be exciting to see all the Earth's heroes reunite on the big screen after their little "Civil War" tiff has blown over, it's actually way better watching Evans reunite with his dog:

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017





We hope Robert Downey Jr. sees this, gets jealous and shoots his own video with one of those weird Boston Dynamics bots.





[@ChrisEvans]