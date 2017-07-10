Chris Christie Get Called A 'Fat-Ass' And A 'Bully' Live On-Air In His Big Sports Radio Tryout

On Monday, Chris Christie participated in a tryout run to be a host for New Jersey's WFAN sports radio station. ​The ordeal opened with a bang, when the second caller, "Mike from Montclair," called Christie a "fat-ass" and a "bully" live on air. Christie responded by saying the caller was a "communist" and "a bum".

Current host Mike Francesa is scheduled to leave the station in December after 28 years. Christie's last term as governor will end in January 2018 — and given his 15% approval rating, he's likely well past the point of caring:

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And... we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017



