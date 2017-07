'NICE TO SEE HIM GET HERE FROM THE BEACH'

It ain't easy being Chris Christie these days. On Tuesday, Mets fans compiled his misery, loudly booing the New Jersey governor after he caught a foul ball (and gave it to a kid):

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017

Between a rock-bottom approval rating, an ill-advised trip to a beach he shut down over the 4th of July weekend, and a disastrous audition for a talk radio hosting gig, Christie's political career is coming to a sad end.