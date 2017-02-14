The Decrease In Child Mortality Since 1990 Is Equal To Averting 27 Major Plane Crashes Every Day

Child mortality is still a serious problem around the world, but the decrease in the rate as healthcare methods have improved over the last few decades has also been staggering. According to the calculations of Our World in Data, roughly 17,000 fewer children are dying every day, or, as they put it:

Compared with 1990, this is the equivalent of saving 27 planes from crashing on a daily basis. Were it to receive as much attention as aviation disasters do, we think this would be seen as an extremely big deal.





Here's what that decrease looks like:

While there was some downward movement between 1800 (when a mind-boggling 43.3% of kids didn't make it past age 5) and 1900 (when it was down to 36.2%, things began getting better in earnest in the 20th century, down to the 2015 rate of 4.25%.

The greatest gains since 1990 have come from better treatments for respiratory infections, pre-birth complications and diarrheal diseases, although all three are still leading causes of child mortality. Huge strides have also been made in treating birth defects:

