Harvard Calls Chelsea Manning Invite A 'Mistake,' Rescinds Fellowship Offer — Here's What's Going On

On Wednesday, the Harvard Kennedy School of Government announced that Chelsea Manning, the former US soldier who leaked hundreds of thousands of military files to WikiLeaks in 2013, resulting in a 35-year prison sentence that was cut short by President Obama, would be a 2017-2018 Visiting Fellow. By Friday, the invitation had been rescinded. Here's what happened.

On Wednesday, The School Announced Manning Would Join A Class Of Controversial Visiting Fellows

In a press release, the Kennedy School announced that activist Chelsea Manning would serve as a Visiting Fellow:

Chelsea E. Manning is a Washington D.C. based network security expert and former U.S. Army intelligence analyst. She speaks on the social, technological and economic ramifications of Artificial Intelligence through her op-ed columns for The Guardian and The New York Times. As a trans woman, she advocates for queer and transgender rights as @xychelsea on Twitter. Following her court martial conviction in 2013 for releasing confidential military and State Department documents, President Obama commuted her 35-year sentence, citing it as "disproportionate" to the penalties faced by other whistleblowers. She served seven years in prison.

[Harvard Kennedy School]





Other fellows in the class include controversial figures such as former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski, and Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.



Fellows Are Supposed To Provide A 'Breadth Of Thought-Provoking Viewpoints'

Bill Delhunt, the acting director of the Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School, initially described the fellow's purpose as such in the press release making the announcement:

Broadening the range and depth of opportunity for students to hear from and engage with experts, leaders and policy-shapers is a cornerstone of the Institute of Politics. We welcome the breadth of thought-provoking viewpoints on race, gender, politics and the media.

The co-chairs of the fellowship committee, Emily Hall, and Jason Ge said in the press release that the fellows were meant to inspire and engage in discourse around contemporary political issues:



This expanded group of Visiting Fellows will be able to fulfill the Institute's mission of engaging students in discourse on topical issues of today, including local politics with Mayor Sly James, election cybersecurity with Robby Mook, White House communications with Sean Spicer, and issues of LGBTQ identity in the military with Chelsea Manning.



The initial press release called all visiting fellow "distinguished veterans of public life":

The Visiting Fellows program brings distinguished veterans of public life to campus for a limited, yet comprehensive number of events. The program is designed to provide short-term engagement with the student community, particularly undergraduate students.



Manning's Appointment Inspired Two CIA Figures To Cut Ties With Harvard

After the announcement, former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell announced that he was resigning as a senior fellow at the Kennedy School, arguing in his resignation letter that the appointment encouraged leaking and honored someone convicted of crimes against the state:

I cannot be part of an organization — The Kennedy School — that honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information. Ms. Manning was found guilty of 17 serious crimes, including six counts of espionage, for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks, an entity that CEO Director Mike Pompeo says operates like an adversarial foreign intelligence service.

[CBS News]

Former CIA Deputy Director @MichaelJMorell resigns as Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy school over their hiring of Chelsea Manning pic.twitter.com/JORdp4ysHR — Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) September 14, 2017



CIA Director Mike Pompeo followed Morell's lead, saying that he was also pulling out of a Harvard public forum: "While I have served my country as a soldier in the United States Army and will continue to defend Ms. Manning's right to offer a defense of why she chose this path, I believe it is shameful for Harvard to place its stamp of approval upon her treasonous actions," Pompeo wrote.

[NBC News]

Manning's response to Morell's resignation was one word: "good": good 😉🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/UGBAPmnaHM — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 14, 2017 Others Questioned The Ethics Of Harvard's Other Fellows While conservatives and the intelligence community were critiquing Manning's appointment, others noted that the other fellows in Manning's class were questionable in their own right. Boston Globe columnist Joan Vennochi highlighted the ethical concerns of naming Cory Lewandowski a fellow: [Lewandowski] is best known for yanking the arm of a female journalist at a Trump campaign event when she tried to ask the candidate a question. Lewandowski was charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery — later dropped — and Trump ultimately fired him... Since then, he has been a cable TV talking head and cofounded a lobbying firm, Avenue Strategies, that he exited after a liberal watchdog group raised questions about his failure to register as a lobbyist... Because of character, not ideology, Lewandowski’s landing place at Harvard feels wrong...