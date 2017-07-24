America Can't Quit Cheese, And Other Stories

Welcome to What You Missed This Weekend, a roundup of the stories from this weekend that you missed while you were out living your life.​ Inside:​ America's cheese choices, a North Dakota prison by way of Norway and the origins of the most Instagrammable food ever.

Dangerously Cheesy

It's no secret that Americans love cheese — particularly the melty, best-on-nachos varieties — but Clint Rainey's piece at Bloomberg paints a picture of a modern American dairy industry that can't survive on love alone. It needs something stronger.

It needs addiction… and Taco Bell.

I used to be a regular milk drinker; now I'm part of the large cohort that's just not guzzling it down the way they used to (I can pinpoint the last time I poured myself a glass, and it was only to facilitate a large Costco cookie). The shift in strategy in the dairy commodity set from regular "milk makes strong bones" consumers to pushing increasingly cheesy products through fast food outlets isn't shocking, as any good history of American agriculture will teach you that food trends have been manipulated time and again by the rise and fall of commodity markets. Still, the lengths companies will go to in order to cram more cheese in their products are surprising.

So what's next? A delicious dystopian future of cheese-slinging Taco Bell robots is alluded to at the end of the article, but I bet there's a ceiling to just how much the nation's fast food joints can shift their menus to dairy-only products. If the dairy industry needs their shrinking consumer base to get hooked on the product to survive, maybe they can look to other recent developments in the culinary world.

[Bloomberg]

A More Palatable Prison?

America's prison system is messed up, full-stop. The question Dashka Slater's article on the Missouri River Correctional Center (nicknamed "the farm") poses is simple: can people who are part of the system reform it?

There are interviews with inmates and cited studies on "best practices" scattered throughout the article, but the most interesting snippets all come from the people who run the prisons. They all visit Halden, a corrections facility in Norway that claims to focus on "human rights and respect"; an American corrections secretary says the experience "really screws you up, because it changes you."

That's change that's too little too late for millions of Americans who've been wronged by nightmarish prisons and a biased criminal justice system. "The farm" certainly looks to be better than the average American prison, but it's a drop in the ocean. Should reform be led by the very administrators who've been complicit in expanding the prison system? Whether you think "the farm" is a success or a disappointing baby-step should give you your answer.

[Mother Jones]

Avocado Toast Is Here To Stay, So Get Used To It

Things I didn't know about avocado toast before reading this piece: where it originated, how long it's been around for and that its explosion in popularity is due in part to the Goop-ening.

Unless you're a foodie you've probably just encountered avocado toast in person or have been vicariously shamed online for eating it instead of saving up for a house. Perhaps you're a religious 'grammer of green toast, maybe you never munched on a slice — either way, you'll probably pick up a fact-or-several from this whirlwind tour of avocado toast history and the dish's trendiest modern descendants.

Also: I've never eaten a $22 slice of avocado toast (or any kind of toast for that matter), so encountering that price in the article was somewhat uplifting. If we can all resist the pricier toasts, maybe we'll at least be able to afford bungalows or something. Have hope, and cheap toast.

[Bon Appetit]​