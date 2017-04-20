A Terrifying Chart Showing How Much The Earth Has Warmed Since 1880

Climate change can be overwhelming. Data viz can help.

The good folks at Climate Central made a chart showing the average monthly temperature since 1880, relative to a baseline of average global temps between 1881 and 1910. For the first several decades, there were approximately equal numbers of warmer-than-average months and cooler-than-average months. Then, in the 1930s, the earth started getting warmer and warmer. And warmer.

Long story short, every single month has been warmer than the early industrial baseline for more than half a century.

