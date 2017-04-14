What To Know About The Artistic Controversy Over The 'Fearless Girl' Sculpture Near Wall Street

​Since 1989, tourists and other visitors to Wall Street have flocked to take pictures with "Charging Bull," an 11-foot, 3.5-ton bronze sculpture meant to represent the "strength and power of the American people." Since March, those visitors have also flocked to take pictures with "Fearless Girl," a much smaller sculpture of a small girl staring down the bull. This week, controversy erupted as Arturo Di Modica, the artist who made and installed "Charging Bull" decades ago, objected to New York City's decision to let "Fearless Girl" remain in place through February 2018. Here's what you need to know about the symbolic battle between a small girl and a giant bull.

'Fearless Girl' Was Conceived Of As A Publicity Stunt For A Financial Firm

Cast by artist Kristen Visbal, the sculpture was commissioned by a Boston-based financial advisory firm to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

It was a hit as a marketing stunt, initiated by the advertising agency McCann New York and State Street Global Advisors, which is the asset management arm of State Street.

State Street Global Advisors, which is based in Boston, has been a vocal advocate for gender diversity at companies, pushing for more women on boards and in leadership roles, and was looking for a unique way to highlight that message, said Stephen Tisdalle, its chief marketing officer. The agency has three women on its 11-member board, according to its website.

[New York Times]





The New Statue Was Originally Supposed To Stay Up For A Week But Had Its Permit Renewed By Popular Demand

City government extended the statue's permit on Sunday, March 26, following an online petition urging the city to make it permanent.

City Hall announced Sunday that Mayor Bill de Blasio has agreed to allow the bronze figure of a sassy pre-teen to remain on its spot until February 2018.

The move comes after calls from politicians and members of the public to keep the popular new statue — which was installed facing Wall Street’s iconic “Charging Bull” earlier this month by State Street Global Advisors in observance of International Women’s Day.

The artwork had been scheduled to be taken down April 2, but now it will stay until next year under the Department of Transportation’s art program, the city said.



[New York Post]





Di Modica Has Accused 'Fearless Girl' Of Violating His Copyright

This week, Di Modica and his lawyer told reporters that "Fearless Girl" changed the meaning of his sculpture, which he said was supposed to represent "a better America and a better world."

Artist Arturo Di Modica and his lawyers argued at a press conference in New York City on Wednesday that the placement of the statue was copyright infringement and distorted the meaning of his sculpture.

"In our opinion, a deliberate choice was made to exploit and to appropriate the 'Charging Bull' through the placement of 'Fearless Girl,'" attorney Norman Siegel said at the press conference.

[NBC News]





"The girl is standing there like this in front the bull, saying, 'Now, what are you going to do?'" the artist said at a press conference, holding his hands on his hips like "Fearless Girl."

His lawyer, Norman Siegel, said the girl's presence makes the bull "representational of male dominance and Wall Street" instead. He called it copyright infringement, and said he's considering filing suit if the girl sculpture isn't moved.

"We're not saying that it should be moved out of the city. It just needs to be placed in another place," said Siegel, a civil rights lawyer who said he stands for gender equality.



[CNN Money]





New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Has Staunchly Supported 'Fearless Girl'

In March, the mayor called the statue a symbol of “standing up to fear, standing up to power, being able to find in yourself the strength to do what’s right.” He also said the timing of the placement of “Fearless Girl” mattered, coming early in Donald J. Trump’s presidency and not long after the women’s rights marches that followed his inauguration. “She is inspiring everyone at a moment when we need inspiration,” the mayor said.



[New York Times]





After Di Modica accused "Fearless Girl" of violating his rights, de Blasio tweeted in support of the statue.

Men who don’t like women taking up space are exactly why we need the Fearless Girl. https://t.co/D2OZl4ituJ — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2017

[Twitter]





And today, De Blasio went even further in calling "Charging Bull" a "celebration of unfettered capitalism."



During his weekly appearance on WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show, de Blasio said the city will make sure the statue — which he called a symbol of the "fight against injustice" — stays in its current location staring down the "Charging Bull."

"I think the artist has to recognize times change," de Blasio said of "Charging Bull" creator Arturo Di Modica. "Let's be clear, the 'Charging Bull' is a celebration of unfettered capitalism."

[DNA Info]







Critics Say 'Fearless Girl' Isn't As Meaningful And Pro-Woman As It Seems

That adorable, perfectly irresistible little girl is just a super-sophisticated bit of feminist marketing, used to make us feel good and do little that is substantive. You can think of the bronze sculpture, called “Fearless Girl,” and the gender awareness campaign State Street launched along with it, as kind of like a 401(k) ― another consumer product pumped out by the financial industry: It’s better than nothing and definitely not enough.



[Huffington Post]





My own objection to the Fearless Girl is less for political reasons than grounds of cuteness and the fact that it makes no sense whatsoever. Why is the dearth of women on Wall Street being symbolised with a child? What does she have to do with the economy? There’s also a visual laziness about the figure: she looks like Eloise, or Orphan Annie, or a 10-year-old auditioning for a talent show who is about to do the splits. The whole piece has about it the cliched air of a flower in the barrel of a gun.



[Guardian]





Feminists would be hard-pressed to find a better symbol of the movement’s widening class divides than Fearless Girl. ... As Jia Tolentino ably lays out in the New Yorker, contemporary feminism's fixation on the incremental admission of a small number of women into traditional halls of power ignores both the vast majority of women and the ways other forms of oppression disproportionately harm women. Fearless Girl’s school of feminism, to the extent that she represents one, is shallow and apolitical.



[Slate]