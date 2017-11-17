LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

Chance The Rapper Is As Much Of A Drake Fan Boy As The Rest Of Us

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

Last night on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Chance the Rapper admitted he wishes he could hang out with Drake more because "he looks like all he does is have a good time." We couldn't agree more, Chance. 

 


On BET late night show "The Rundown," host Robin Theade took a trip to Miami to examine the ways climate change is leading to the gentrification of black neighborhoods.

 


Stephen Colbert poked fun at the absurdity of a recent Leonardo DaVinci painting that sold for $450 million.

 


We didn't know we needed to see Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "Justice League" character until last night. Thank you, Jimmy Kimmel. 

 


Finally, Seth Meyers took a closer look at the issue of sexual harassment on both sides of the aisle. 

 


