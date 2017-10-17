AND HE BROUGHT DOUGHNUTS

Guy Promises To Turn Himself Into Police If Their Facebook Post Gets 1,000 Shares, Actually Keeps His Word

​Michael Zaydel, who goes by Champagne Torino, has a number of outstanding warrants in Redford Township, Michigan. Perhaps out of a desire to face justice — or a misunderstanding of the power of social media — Zaydel issued a challenge to the Redford PD: Get 1,000 shares on their next post, and he would turn himself in (and bring doughnuts, because cops):

 

As you can see, the post now has more than 4,000 shares, and Zaydel actually kept his word. On Monday evening, he arrived at the police station, doughnuts in tow:

 

The power of Facebook, everyone. 


[Via WXYZ Detroit]

