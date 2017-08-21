NO LEG TO STAND ON

When You Try To Prank Your Friend But You Get Denied By The Universe

As far as fail videos go, this one has all the hallmarks of a great one.

 

In no particular order:

• Our main characters seem very, very drunk

• The primary instigator of the conflict gets instant karma by falling on his face

• He actually gets a good kick in on the leg of the chair flies, which away into space in the most hilarious way

• The target of the prank doesn't react for a comically long amount of time

• He eventually also falls on his face

• The laugh in the background is absolutely amazing


Don't drink and prank, friends.



[Via Reddit]

