What's Going On With The Bizarre Fight Over The Leadership Of The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

On Sunday evening, Leandra English, the deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, filed suit against the president in an attempt to block his appointment of Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to lead the bureau. The suit escalates a leadership dispute that was created when the bureau's former chief, Richard Cordray, who is expected to run for governor in Ohio, announced his resignation on Friday, eight months before the official end of his term. Here's what you need to know.

On Friday, Cordray Named English As His Temporary Replacement

In a letter on Friday, Cordray named English his acting successor. English is a career civil servant with a history in the bureau and other government agencies.

Before her appointment, she was a low-profile career civil servant who joined the agency in its infancy and rose steadily through its ranks, serving most recently as its chief of staff. She holds degrees from New York University and the London School of Economics, and previously held senior positions at the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget.



Hours Later, Trump Named Mulvaney As Cordray's Replacement

In a statement, the White House contradicted Cordray's letter, announcing that OMB chief Mick Mulvaney would serve as acting chief of the bureau until a new one is nominated and confirmed by the Senate. Mulvaney has openly criticized the bureau, at one point calling it a "sick, sad" joke.

Mulvaney has been one of the agency's toughest critics. When he was a Republican congressman in 2015, he co-sponsored legislation to get rid of the agency and said at a House hearing: "I don't like the fact that CFPB exists, I will be perfectly honest with you."



Trump said in a tweet Saturday that Mulvaney will bring the CFPB "back to life."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, has been a total disaster as run by the previous Administrations pick. Financial Institutions have been devastated and unable to properly serve the public. We will bring it back to life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

English Says Trump's Appointment Breaks The Law

In her lawsuit, English cites the Dodd-Frank Act, which established the CFPB as an independent agency, to argue that Trump's appointment of Mulvaney broke the law. The law reads that the Deputy Director shall "serve as acting Director in the absence or unavailability of the Director."

The Trump administration argues, however, that the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 allows the president to appoint an acting replacement for the spot.

The CFPB's Top Lawyer Has Publicly Sided With Mulvaney

In a letter, CFPB general counsel Mary McLeod told CFPB leadership that it is her "legal opinion that the president possesses the authority to designate an acting director for the bureau."

Politicians have largely sided with either English or Mulvaney based on their political affiliation. On Sunday, Democratic Senator Richard Durban of Illinois sided with English, while Republican Senator Lindsey Graham took Mulvaney's side.

Monday, Mulvaney Reported To The Bureau And Instructed Employees To Disregard Instructions From English

On Monday, Mulvaney reported to the bureau (with doughnuts in hand) and reportedly took control of the director's office, instructing employees to "[p]lease disregard any instructions you receive from Ms. English in her presumed capacity as Acting Director."

@MickMulvaneyOMB sitting in director's office. Already hard at work as acting director at cfpb. pic.twitter.com/I1fwo2SYap — john czwartacki (@CZ) November 27, 2017

The CFPB Has Been A Political Battleground

The CFPB was created during the Obama administration in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as an independent agency that's meant to protect consumers by holding financial institutions accountable for bad practices.

Since its inception, the bureau has been controversial. Cordray was appointed as the bureau's first director in 2012 in a controversial recess appointment. Elizabeth Warren was initially considered for the role but was deemed too controversial after 44 Republicans vowed to vote against any appointee absent major structural changes to the agency, which is functionally independent from Congress and the president.

The director's independence from the executive branch is the subject of ongoing litigation. In October 2016, an appeals court ruled that the director of the bureau should be subject to the president at will. That decision is undergoing review. The Trump administration filed a brief in the spring supporting the appeals court's decision.

The CFPB has aggressively pursued financial institutions since its creation, reclaiming $12 billion for consumers by unearthing the likes of shady debt schemes and the Wells Fargo unauthorized accounts scandal.