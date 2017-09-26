3 Certifications That Help You Get Hired

If you're looking to make yourself more appealing to hiring managers, then these three certifications are a surefire way to do that. Bolster your resume with some tried and true paperwork, especially if you're looking to get into the tech market. (Aren't we all?)

These certification trainings are sure to give you the bullet point on your resume that raises a few eyebrows and hones the skills you need to be successful on the job.

Yes, certifications in computer hacking (we're looking at you, Equifax) are a thing now. This Computer Hacker Professional Certification Package is all you need to prepare for a career in ethical hacking, including 60+ hours of training to help you pass the CISM, CISA and other certification exams in the field. Learn how to breach wireless networks, understand how to handle digital evidence within legal standards and more — it's the most innovative way these days to protect companies from the nefarious whims of hackers.

Buy here: Learn white hat hacking for $59, or 96% off the original price.

There' are some certifications so recognizable, you really shouldn't skimp on them if possible — and if you're looking to start a career in IT, you should pass the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This CompTIA IT-Certification Bundle walks you through the process, so you can learn IT fundamentals (like how to install and configure hardware), set up PC operating systems, learn about network topologies and more.

Buy here: Earn this valuable credential for $49, or 95% off the original price of $1,077.

Project managers are the ones who help ensure any business effort's viability and success — as such, they're instrumental to the operations of nearly any organization. Join their (well-paid) ranks with this Project Management Professional (PMP)® Certification Training, which counts towards the 35 contact-hour requirements for the PMP® and includes 76+ courses. You'll learn the technical components of what makes a project high quality — and become an invaluable asset to any organization.

Buy here: Learn project management for $39.99 — that's 96% off the original price of $1,295.







