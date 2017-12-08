Idiot YouTuber Cements His Head Inside Microwave, Deeply Annoyed Firemen Have To Free Him

AND THEY WERE NOT PLEASED ABOUT IT

YouTube pranksters are, in general, a bit dumb, and British channel TGFBro recently took things to new levels of "are you serious?"

TGFBro's Jay Swingler decided it would be a good idea to fill a microwave with Polyfilla and stick his head inside (with a rudimentary breathing tube, of course). It was — and this might come as a shock — not a good idea:

Unsurprisingly, the West Midlands Fire Department was not thrilled about having to dispatch several of its people to deal with this big dumb idiot:

We're seriously unimpressed 😡.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

Of course, had the Fire Department not come to the rescue, Swingler would have likely died. But it's understandable why they're annoyed. So annoyed they also released a video message:

West Midlands Fire Service has issued the following video statement regarding this incident. pic.twitter.com/hv0Cg1fbD1 — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 8, 2017



