AND THEY WERE NOT PLEASED ABOUT IT

Idiot YouTuber Cements His Head Inside Microwave, Deeply Annoyed Firemen Have To Free Him

YouTube pranksters are, in general, a bit dumb, and British channel TGFBro recently took things to new levels of "are you serious?" 

TGFBro's Jay Swingler decided it would be a good idea to fill a microwave with Polyfilla and stick his head inside (with a rudimentary breathing tube, of course). It was — and this might come as a shock — not a good idea:

 

Unsurprisingly, the West Midlands Fire Department was not thrilled about having to dispatch several of its people to deal with this big dumb idiot:

 

Of course, had the Fire Department not come to the rescue, Swingler would have likely died. But it's understandable why they're annoyed. So annoyed they also released a video message:

 


