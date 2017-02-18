All The Celebrities Who Have Offered To Play Trump Administration Members On 'SNL'

Melissa McCarthy has been widely celebrated for her hilarious portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the last two episodes of Saturday Night Live. Eager to get in on the fun (and the ratings), actors and actresses are coming out of the woodwork with offers to play various members of Trump's administration and put a viral notch in their belts. We've rounded up all the big offers below:

Zach Braff Offers To Play Stephen Miller

On Sunday, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller made the TV rounds (and received criticism for claiming that 72 people from countries listed in the recently-court-restrained Trump travel ban were implicated in "terroristic activity"). On Monday, "Scrubs" star Zach Braff tweeted that he'd be willing to shave his head and play the advisor:

Dear Lorne, I will shave my head to play this guy. Pleeeease. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/60p0TEPh7N — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 13, 2017

Kathy Griffin Also Want To Play Stephen Miller

On Monday, comedienne Kathy Griffin also jumped in the ring for the theoretical Stephen Miller role, tweeting a picture of herself next to the policy advisor:

Margaret Cho As Ben Carson

Margaret Cho was an early volunteer for a coveted SNL Trump administration role, tweeting that she'd be perfect to play HUD nominee and ex-Republican-candidate Ben Carson.

Hey @Rosie...also @nbcsnl do you need someone for Ben Carson, I've literally been practicing how to hold full conversations while sleeping. pic.twitter.com/EP33GTFR8m — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) February 8, 2017

Billy Baldwin Wants To Play Eric Trump

SNL may have two Baldwins playing two Trumps, after Alec Baldwin's brother Billy Baldwin told "Access Hollywood" that he would play Eric Trump:





Rosie O'Donnell Offers To Play Steve Bannon

After a long history of controversy with Donald Trump, Rosie O'Donnell was happy to volunteer over Twitter to play Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Rosie tweeted that she would be ready if called and also posted a picture of her face superimposed over Bannon's.

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017





Christine Baranski Wants To Play Betsy DeVos

At the premiere of her new legal series, actress Christine Baranski (Diane from The Good Wife) told Vanity Fair that her appearance would lend itself well to playing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, saying:

It would seem somewhat logical—we have that strong jawline, don’t we?... I can play people with whom I drastically disagree[.]

[Vanity Fair]





