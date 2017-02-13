CeeLo Green Showed Up At The Grammys In This Odd All-Gold Outfit... Then Left Early

Do you care about The Grammy Awards? What if we told you that CeeLo Green turned up on the red carpet looking like a dang gold-plated supervillain?

Then, before the awards even started, CeeLo got in a car and left. Watch what he does as the car pulls away:





CeeLo Green left early coz he didn't win any #GRAMMYs 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/9LQBX8RBGl — Fαyme (@Fayme_K) February 13, 2017

Was this just an attention grabbing move? Is there some kind of deeper statement he's making? Is this CeeLo's way of auditioning for Suicide Squad 2?

The internet has already taken to calling this gold ensemble some variation of "CeeLo-3PO," which is just about perfect. Shine on.





#GRAMMYs - who wore it better?



Cee Lo Green vs Goldust



🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/S3UKEKPfmZ — William Hill Aus (@WillHillAus) February 13, 2017

