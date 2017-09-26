THE FUTURE IS... BAD

This Chinese CCTV Facial Recognition System Is Terrifying

It's probably inevitable at this point that we'll end up living in an always-watching surveillance state, and this video of a CCTV facial recognition prototype in action is a troubling preview of what that might look like: 

 

The recognition suite, built by Chinese company SenseTime, includes SenseVideo — which allows tracking and classification of objects — and SenseFace — which scans and matches faces to a database. Both can be seen in action in the video above. 

While CCTV systems are widespread throughout the world, they're very ineffective at identifying faces (as this fascinating New Yorker piece from last year details) — systems like SenseFace might change that. 

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CRACKING UNDER THE CODE

11 diggs The Atlantic
There were six hours during the night of April 10, 2014, when the entire population of Washington State had no 911 service. One Seattle woman dialed 911 at least 37 times while a stranger was trying to break into her house. The outage was traced to software running on a server in Englewood, Colorado.
SMILES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Millennials Are Killing Braces (JK, But These Are Great)

5 diggs smiledirectclub.com
If you’re a grown adult who wants a straighter smile but sure as hell doesn’t want braces, try SmileDirectClub. Their aligners are invisible, affordable, and shipped straight to your door. Use the promo code YOUDIGG for a free scan or 50% off your at-home impression kit.
CRIMINAL ELEMENT

15 diggs Wired
How two factory workers stole some 43 tons of electronic-grade polysilicon over five-plus years, earning more than $625,000 in the process