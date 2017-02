Last year, the internet meme machine unearthed a glorious clip from the 1984 BBC TV show Emu's All Live Pink Windmill Show in which some very excited kids very excitedly introduce themselves.

To help raise money for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, the Pink Windmill Kids reassembled and performed their infamous routine.

To refresh your memory, here's the original, in all its glory.





The only thing we're left wondering is: Where's Spencer?