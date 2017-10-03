What The Heck Is Going On With Catalonia's Independence Effort? Here's What To Know

Political tensions in Catalonia came to a head earlier this week, when Spanish national police brutally cracked down on Catalans attempting to vote on whether to remain in Spain or form an independent country. Catalans have responded with massive protests against the central government's suppression. Here's what's going on.

Catalonia Is A Semi-Autonomous Region Of Spain That Has Long Contained A Separatist Element

Catalonia is a region in the northeast of Spain with its own language and culture, which were effectively outlawed under the Franco regime.

Its regional government already enjoys considerable freedom, running its own police and exercising much control over health and education. Still, taxes, foreign affairs, defense, ports, airports and trains are in the hands of Spain's government in Madrid.

Catalonia has maintained a distinct identity for centuries, but the drive for independence gathered force in 2010 after Spain's Constitutional Court struck down key parts of a charter that would have given the region greater autonomy and crucially recognized it as a nation within Spain.

[NBC News]

In June, Catalonia's President Called The Referendum, Immediately Drawing Criticism From Madrid

In June, Catalonia's pro-independence president called for an independence referendum to happen on October 1. His government said the vote would be binding, unlike a similar 2014 vote; Spain's government said the vote was unconstitutional.

The Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, said that voters in the unilateral referendum would be asked the question: "Do you want Catalonia to be an independent country in the form of a republic?"

Puigdemont's pro-sovereignty administration insists the wealthy north-eastern region has a political, economic and cultural right to self-determination.



But the Spanish government is implacably opposed to secession, arguing that it is a violation of the constitution, and has vowed to use all possible means to stop the referendum from being held.

[The Guardian]



The Spanish Government Tried To Keep The Vote From Happening

Before the planned election, the federal government did everything it could to delegitimize the vote and prevent it from happening.

With the support of the Spanish judiciary, Madrid has shut down websites and advertising campaigns that have promoted the vote. It has raided the offices of companies that would print the paper ballots. It has sent in thousands of police officers from outside the region, threatening to block polling stations.



[The New York Times]

On The Day Of The Referendum, Security Forces Brutalized People Who Were Trying To Vote

On the date of the planned election, Sunday, security forces assaulted Catalans trying to vote and forcibly removed them from polling places.

Spanish national police launched a widespread crackdown on Catalonia's disputed independence referendum Sunday, raiding polling stations and firing rubber bullets in a concerted attempt to deny the vote legitimacy.

In scenes that reverberated around Spain, riot police smashed their way into some polling locations and beat back voters with batons as they attempted to take part in the referendum. Regional officials said more than 800 people were injured.



[CNN]

Catalonia's Government Claims 90 Percent Of Voters Chose Independence

Catalonia's government says that 90 percent of residents voted for independence, but the reliability of that number is in question, both because of Madrid's interference with the vote and because most anti-independence Catalans boycotted the vote.

Jordi Turull, a Catalan regional government spokesman, said early on Monday that 90% of the 2.26 million Catalans who voted on Sunday voted in favour of independence. The region has 5.3 million voters.

He said nearly 8% of voters rejected independence and the rest of the ballots were blank or void. He said 15,000 votes were still being counted.

[The Guardian]

On Tuesday, Catalans Staged A General Strike

In protest of the violence against voters, huge crowds of Catalans attempted to shut down their territory's entire economy via a general strike on Tuesday.

Huge crowds poured through the streets of Barcelona in the latest act of defiance against the central government and its rejection of Sunday's referendum that backed Catalonia's long-held ambitions for nationhood...

Protesters — some riding on farm tractors — shut down major highways, including a long tunnel that joins northeastern Spain and France. Schools, universities, offices, small businesses and bars across the region of 7 million people were closed.

[The Washington Post]

Spain's King Delivered An Address Chiding Catalonia For The Independence Vote

King Felipe VI, who occupies a largely ceremonial role, gave a rare television address on Tuesday to criticize Catalan separatists. He didn't mention the police violence against voters.

Spain's King Felipe VI says that Catalan authorities have deliberately bent the law with "irresponsible conduct" and that the Spanish state needs to ensure constitutional order and the rule of law in Catalonia...

He said that the state needs to ensure Spain's constitutional order and the correct functioning of Catalan institutions and rule of law.

[ABC News]