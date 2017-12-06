A Hilarious Interview A Kid Conducted With Her Cat

Everyone loves looking at beautiful photos of animals, but do you ever wish we could just get inside their heads and see what they're thinking about?

Hold on a second, we're going somewhere with this. As you might have guessed, it all started in a weird corner of Twitter. On Monday, Irish director and writer Paul Duane tweeted out this transcript of an interview between his child and her cat, Coco.

My kid did an interview with her cat pic.twitter.com/PCdnBTiRNs — Look out honey coz Im using technology (@MrPaulDuane) December 4, 2017

Over the past day, Twitter has gone crazy over this little exchange that surely any cat owner/cat could relate to, to the tune of just over 30,000 retweets.

But if anyone deserves viral fame, it's this little girl.

I told her & she said “maybe I’ll be more famous than Jane Austen!” — Look out honey coz Im using technology (@MrPaulDuane) December 4, 2017





And if anyone else does, it's this cat:

For those asking, here’s a bad photo of Coco (she’s impossible to photograph) pic.twitter.com/9K3bc182QD — Look out honey coz Im using technology (@MrPaulDuane) December 5, 2017





