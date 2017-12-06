READ BETWEEN THE FELINES

A Hilarious Interview A Kid Conducted With Her Cat

Everyone loves looking at beautiful photos of animals, but do you ever wish we could just get inside their heads and see what they're thinking about?

Hold on a second, we're going somewhere with this. As you might have guessed, it all started in a weird corner of Twitter. On Monday, Irish director and writer Paul Duane tweeted out this transcript of an interview between his child and her cat, Coco.

 

Over the past day, Twitter has gone crazy over this little exchange that surely any cat owner/cat could relate to, to the tune of just over 30,000 retweets.

But if anyone deserves viral fame, it's this little girl.

 


And if anyone else does, it's this cat:

 


Looking for more weird internet stuff? Head on over to our Fruits of the Web archive. More of a dog person? Check out our dedicated Dogs Channel.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE DROID YOU'RE LOOKING FOR

12 diggs Co.Design
I've been on iOS for almost a decade now. Even if Android "Oreo" is supposedly decent, even if Google "gets" design these days, I was sure — just as I know a lot of iPhone users are — that the change would be too much to stomach. Instead, I haven't looked back
SOLUTIONS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

An Enterprise Data Solution That Doesn’t Cost Like One

0 diggs grow.com
Grow’s business intelligence software and data dashboards are the simplest way to unite data/build reports from hundreds of sources, including spreadsheets, databases, and SaaS applications. Enterprise-quality insights that are actually attainable. Very cool.

Trending Tech Stories