Cassini's Final Full Image Of Saturn Before It Destroyed Itself Is Breathtaking

​Last Friday, after 13 years exploring Saturn, the Cassini spacecraft plunged into the planet and destroyed itself. It captured a number of images as it sped towards Saturn, but this view of the full planet, stitched together from raw images by Jason Major, is the most stunning: 

 Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Jason Major


For more, check out our roundup of the best stuff to read about Cassini and its epic end. For more images from its descent, NASA has a gallery, featuring shots like this, the last-ever image captured by the spacecraft's imaging cameras: 

 


