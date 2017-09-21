Cassini's Final Full Image Of Saturn Before It Destroyed Itself Is Breathtaking

​Last Friday, after 13 years exploring Saturn, the Cassini spacecraft plunged into the planet and destroyed itself. It captured a number of images as it sped towards Saturn, but this view of the full planet, stitched together from raw images by Jason Major, is the most stunning:





For more, check out our roundup of the best stuff to read about Cassini and its epic end. For more images from its descent, NASA has a gallery, featuring shots like this, the last-ever image captured by the spacecraft's imaging cameras:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9cd1f5f1d07b453b9d753d2bba570088_2xVi0VP_1_post.png" alt="" />





[Jason Major]