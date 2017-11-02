LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

Sam Smith Croons A Killer Carpool Karaoke

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning. 

James Corden did another carpool karaoke segment, this time with Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony:

 The Late Late Show with James Corden


Jimmy Kimmel is still on vacation, so Channing Tatum filled in as a guest host in "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Ellen Degeneres was his first guest, and she gave him tips on how to host a talk show, like, "you should ask me some questions":

 Jimmy Kimmel Live


Stephen Colbert and Nicole Kidman lay out under the stars and pondered the questions of the universe:

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


On the political side of late night TV, Seth Meyers took a closer look at the George Papadopoulus indictment:

 Late Night with Seth Meyers


And Samantha Bee addresses a gun violence issue she calls "the boyfriend loophole":

 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee


