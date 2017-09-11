SMOOTH SAILING

This 30-Day Time-Lapse From A Cargo Ship Is Stunning

​The world's oceans are incomprehensibly vast, a fact that's quite apparent in this spectacular time-lapse of a cargo ship's journey over the course of a month. 

YouTuber JeffHK took 80,000 photos over a 30-day period, resulting in a 10-minute video: 

 JeffHK

If you don't have 10 minutes to watch the whole thing, JeffHK made a handy little viewer's guide for you, complete wth timestamps:

0:32 Milky Way 

0:53 Sirius Star (I think) Correction: Jupiter the planet according to some viewers 

1:17 Approaching Port of Colombo 

1:45 Cargo Operation 

2:08 Departure Colombo with Rainstorm 

2:29 Beautiful Sunrise 

3:13 Lightning Storm at Malacca Strait and Singapore Strait 

3:29 Clear night sky Milky Way with lightning storm 

4:01 Camera getting soaked 

5:09 Arrival Singapore 

5:56 Departure Singapore 

6:20 Moon-lit night sky 

6:48 Another Sunrise 

8:30 Headed due north and you can see Ursa Major rotating neatly around Polaris. 

8:36 Squid Boats 

8:54 Chaotic Traffic 

9:15 Arrival Hong Kong 


If you do have the 10 minutes, we suggest throwing this on full screen, sitting back, and letting it all wash over you. 


[JeffHK]

