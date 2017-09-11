This 30-Day Time-Lapse From A Cargo Ship Is Stunning

The world's oceans are incomprehensibly vast, a fact that's quite apparent in this spectacular time-lapse of a cargo ship's journey over the course of a month.
YouTuber JeffHK took 80,000 photos over a 30-day period, resulting in a 10-minute video:
If you don't have 10 minutes to watch the whole thing, JeffHK made a handy little viewer's guide for you, complete wth timestamps:
0:32 Milky Way
0:53 Sirius Star (I think) Correction: Jupiter the planet according to some viewers
1:17 Approaching Port of Colombo
1:45 Cargo Operation
2:08 Departure Colombo with Rainstorm
2:29 Beautiful Sunrise
3:13 Lightning Storm at Malacca Strait and Singapore Strait
3:29 Clear night sky Milky Way with lightning storm
4:01 Camera getting soaked
5:09 Arrival Singapore
5:56 Departure Singapore
6:20 Moon-lit night sky
6:48 Another Sunrise
8:30 Headed due north and you can see Ursa Major rotating neatly around Polaris.
8:36 Squid Boats
8:54 Chaotic Traffic
9:15 Arrival Hong Kong
If you do have the 10 minutes, we suggest throwing this on full screen, sitting back, and letting it all wash over you.
[JeffHK]