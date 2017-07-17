What To Know About The Trump Appointee Who Dismissed 90% Of Campus Rape Accusations

Today, the top Democrat on the Senate education committee called for the Trump administration's top civil rights official in the Department of Education, Candice Jackson, to step down. Last week, Jackson claimed in an interview with The New York Times that 90% of campus rape accusations are false. If you haven't been following the controversy, here's what you need to know.

Candice Jackson Is Both An Unusual Trump Appointee And An Unusual Civil Rights Official

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos appointed Candice Jackson as deputy assistant secretary of the Office for Civil Rights in April, making her the top civil rights enforcer in the department until DeVos fills the position of assistant secretary. (The assistant secretary position requires Senate confirmation; the deputy assistant secretary position does not.) Jackson doesn't exactly fit the mold of a Trump administration official. She's a sexual assault survivor, is married to a woman and reportedly has called herself a "libertarian feminist." Then again, she also has an iffy record on civil rights:

Jackson's writings during and after college suggest she's likely to steer one of the Education Department's most important — and controversial — branches in a different direction than her predecessors. A longtime anti-Clinton activist and an outspoken conservative-turned-libertarian, she has denounced feminism and race-based preferences. She's also written favorably about, and helped edit a book by, an economist who decried both compulsory education and the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.



One of Jackson's first actions as deputy assistant secretary for the civil rights office was to scale back the agency's investigations into possible civil rights investigations:

According to an internal memo issued by Candice E. Jackson, the acting head of the department's office for civil rights, requirements that investigators broaden their inquiries to identify systemic issues and whole classes of victims will be scaled back. Also, regional offices will no longer be required to alert department officials in Washington of all highly sensitive complaints on issues such as the disproportionate disciplining of minority students and the mishandling of sexual assaults on college campuses.



DeVos And Jackson Are Considering Reversing The Obama Administration's Campus Rape Policy

​Back in 2011, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights issued guidance on universities' obligation to prevent and address rape on campus under Title IX, the law that prohibits gender-based discrimination in any federally funded educational program. The guidance, which came to be known as the "Dear Colleague" letter, informed university administrators that their federal funding would be at risk if they didn't protect their students from sexual harassment and violence.

Last week, on the eve of a meeting between DeVos and advocates on both sides of the sex assault issue, Jackson put her foot in her mouth in an interview with The New York Times.

Investigative processes have not been "fairly balanced between the accusing victim and the accused student," Ms. Jackson argued, and students have been branded rapists "when the facts just don't back that up." In most investigations, she said, there's "not even an accusation that these accused students overrode the will of a young woman."

"Rather, the accusations — 90 percent of them — fall into the category of 'we were both drunk,' 'we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right,'" Ms. Jackson said.

In reality, researchers estimate that between 2% and 10% of rape allegations are false — nowhere near 90%. Campus rape survivors were understandably upset by Jackson's dismissal of their experiences.

Jackson Has Apologized For Her 'Flippant' Remarks

After The New York Times' article was published, Jackson issued a written statement apologizing for her remarks, and she also reportedly apologized during DeVos' meeting with sex assault survivors last Thursday.

Jackson said that what she said was "flippant, and I am sorry."

"As a survivor of rape myself, I would never seek to diminish anyone's experience," the apology said. "My words in the New York Times poorly characterized the conversations I've had with countless groups of advocates... All sexual harassment and sexual assault must be taken seriously — which has always been my position and will always be the position of this Department.”

The Top Democrat On The Senate's Education Committee Says Jackson's Remarks 'Disqualify' Her From Her Job

Now, the top Democrat on the Senate's education committee is calling for Jackson to step down.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate education committee, is calling for the ouster of the Education Department’s civil rights chief, saying she has shown herself to be unfit for the job...



Murray said Monday that apologizing for such "callous, insensitive and egregious comments" is not enough. Jackson's words "crossed a serious line and highlighted her clear biases in this area in a way that, to me and many women and men across the country, should disqualify her from service in the position of top Department of Education protector of students' right to be safe at school," the senator said in a statement.

DeVos and Jackson still haven't announced whether they are officially jettisoning the Obama administration's 2011 guidance on campus assault.